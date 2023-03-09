MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket. During his career, he led India to victory in all three ICC tournaments, a feat unmatched by any other captain. Additionally, he had a remarkable record in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having led the Chennai Super Kings to four titles.

One of the reasons for Dhoni's success as a captain is his ability to back players and give youngsters their chance to shine. He has a unique way of connecting with his players and breaking down any barriers, as former teammate George Bailey has revealed. Bailey has spoken about Dhoni's open-door policy for players and how he would often have a hookah or sheesha set up in his room.

“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down,” Bailey told Cricket.com.au.

“You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it’s a great way to break down barriers." Bailey played one season for CSK and one season for Rising Pune Supergiant.

Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The upcoming season will be his last, and many fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the tournament. CSK will face the Gujarat Titans in their opening match on March 31st.

Overall, Dhoni's legacy as a captain and player in cricket is secure. His leadership skills, combined with his calm and composed demeanor, have made him a role model for many young cricketers around the world.