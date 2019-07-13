MS Dhoni may enter politics after retiring from cricket, hints BJP leader Sanjay Paswan

New Delhi: Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has brought numerous laurels for the country, may enter politics after retiring from cricket, a senior BJP leader has said.

Speaking to news agency IANS, former Union minister and BJP leader Sanjay Paswan has said that MS Dhoni might begin his new innings in politics as part of 'Team Narendra Modi'.

Paswan said Dhoni can join the saffron party and there has been a discussion on the issue for long.

"On this issue, there has been a discussion for long, although this decision will be taken only after his retirement," he added.

On his equation with the world-renowned wicket-keeper batsman, Paswan said that he has known him for long and remains hopeful that he will join the saffron party after retiring from cricket.

"Dhoni is my friend, he is a player of world fame and there have been discussions on bringing him into the party fold," the BJP leader said.

The remarks from the senior BJP leader comes at a time when Dhoni is in the centre of public debate on Skipper Virat Kohli's decision to send him to bat at no. 7 during the ICC men's World Cup semi-final clash against New Zealand, which India lost.

After India crashed out of the ICC World Cup tournament, speculations are rife about MS Dhoni's likely retirement from cricket, with many suggesting the iconic cricketer to continue playing for the country.

Several acclaimed international cricketers, including former Australia captain Steve Waugh, have backed Dhoni's approach in the semi-final match against New Zealand.

They even went on say that ''without Dhoni, there would not be a chance to win a game.''

"I think it is pretty unfair. MS Dhoni has won so many games to India and he has played in the same way over the long period of time. He can get you in a situation that can give you a chance to win the game and without him, there would not be a chance to win a game," Waugh said.

It may also be recalled that Dhoni was one of the celebrities whom BJP chief Amit Shah visited during his "Sampark for Samarthan" campaign ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The elections in Dhoni's home state Jharkhand are scheduled to take place later this year. It is believed that MSD may even be the chief ministerial face of the BJP in the coming Jharkhand polls.