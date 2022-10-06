MS Dhoni meets Sachin Tendulkar at a shoot, and fans can't keep calm: check PICS

They won many a matches together during their playing days, and on Thursday (October 6), the fans saw the reuniting courtesy an ad shoot. We are talking about two Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Both Dhoni and Tendulkar are still a hot property in adverstising industry even years after their retirement. While Tendulkar retired from all formats of the game in 2013, Dhoni retired in 2020. Dhoni, however, still plays the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The fact that Dhoni remains off social media and there are not many moments where we see him and Tendulkar together, the picture of them shooting for a brand went viral on the internet.

Look at the pics of Tendulkar and Dhoni together below.

Latest pictures of MS Dhoni with Sachin tendulkar pic.twitter.com/H8l3lAfHci October 6, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar is today 49 years old. But he was once a heart-throb a nation. When he was dismissed, there used to be a lull in the stadium. Every run he scored was cheered all over the country. He is the man who retired with 100 hundreds, a feat very hard to overcome. Tendulkar playd 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and 1 T20I. He scored 15291 runs, 18246 runs and 10 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. Not to forget, his 78 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians where he scored 2334 runs. Additonally, Tendulkar won the World Cup in 2011, a team that was led by MS Dhoni.

Dhoni is another legend whose popularity continues to grow in India even after his retirement. He featured for India in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is, scoring 3876 runs, 10773 runs and 1617 runs in the three formats respectively. Dhoni has played 234 IPL matches, making 4978 runs. Despite his amazing cricket numbers, Dhoni is hailed for his on-field behaviour and how he carried his team on the field. Not to forget, Dhoni is an outstanding wicketkeeper, known for his smart cricket brain. Dhoni won 3 ICC trophies for India, the ICC ODI World Cup 2011, ICC Champions Trophy 2013 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. He has also led CSK to title win four times.