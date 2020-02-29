MS Dhoni offers prayers at Ranchi’s famous Deori temple, pics go viral

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni

RANCHI: Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni visited Ranchi’s iconic Deori Maa Temple and offered prayers there on Friday (February 28, 2020).  According to reports, Dhoni arrived at the famous temple around 12 noon to seek the blessings of the presiding deity.

Temple's chief priest Manoj Pandit performed the ‘pooja’ for the legendary cricketer, who was surrounded by his fans and devotees alike. Dhoni is a regular visitor to the temple and never forgets to visit the revered place whenever he is in Ranchi.

As the news spread, a lot of Dhoni fans flocked to the temple to get a sight of the iconic cricketer and took selfies with him. Dhoni was also seen chatting with his fans and temple officials. 

Pictures of Dhoni offering prayers to the ancient idol of Goddess Durga at the Deori Maa Temple near Ranchi went viral on the social media.

Ahead of the IPL 2020, Dhoni had paid a visit to the temple in January this year. The 13th edition of the cricketing carnival VIVO IPL 2020, with all the eight franchises, will get underway on March 29.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other in the curtain-raiser.

Dhoni will be leading Chennai in search for the fourth title. On the other hand, MI will have a boost being as the defending champions after Rohit Sharma has placed four trophies in his cabinet.

