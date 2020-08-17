MS Dhoni only wicketkeeper with hundred or more stumpings in ODIs

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not only India's most successful captain so far, but indeed one of the best wicketkeepers in the world.

On Saturday on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, the 39-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket and thus brought down curtains to his illustrious career spanning 16 years.

Dhoni ended his career as the only Indian captain to win all the major ICC trophies namely 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

Though the former Indian skipper would have broken many records during his international career, there is one record is quite unchaseable.

Dhoni remains the only wicketkeeper in the world to notch up 100 or more stumpings in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

With a total of 123 stumpings, Dhoni is leading the list of wicketkeepers with most number of stumpings to their name in the 50-over format.

Dhoni is followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (99 stumpings) and Romesh Kaluwitharana (75) stumpings.

Pakistan's Moin Khan (73 stumpings) and Australia's Adam Gilchrist (55 stumpings) rounds off the top five.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle to inform its followers of this record of Dhoni.

Posting a picture of Dhoni hitting the stumps, the world's cricket governing body wrote, "List of wicket-keepers with hundred or more stumpings in ODIs: 1. MS Dhoni – 123.End of list."

Besides this, Dhoni also tops the list of Indian wicket-takers with most dismissals with a total of 829 dismissals across the three formats of the game. Overall, he is standing just behind South Africa's Mark Boucher (998) and Australia's Adam Gilchrist (829 dismissals) in the list.

The former wicketkeeper-batsman notched up 4,876 runs in 98 matches with 256 catches and 38 stumpings in a Test career that he called an end to in 2014. He finished his ODI career with a total of 10,773 runs with 321 catches and 123 stumpings, last turning out for India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

In T20Is, he aggregated 1,617 runs with 57 catches and 34 stumpings. He scored six centuries in Tests and 10 in ODIs.

The former skipper also spent 656 days as the top-ranked batsman in the ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings from 2006 to 2010 and was the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009.

Dhoni was also included in the ICC ODI Teams of the Year in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 and in the ICC Test Teams of the Year in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2013. He won the ICC Spirit of Cricket award in 2011.

Dhoni will now return to field when he will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), which is slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.