MS Dhoni, other CSK players arrive in Chennai for training camp ahead of IPL 2020

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and other players of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday arrived in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10.

CSK took to their official Twitter handle and posted a picture of experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni's arrival at Chennai airport.

In the picture, Dhoni could be seen donning the 'yellow' of the CSK and a military camouflage face mask as per the standard guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic.

"Thala Dharisanam Reloaded! #WhistlePodu #StartTheWhistles," the Chennai-based franchise wrote.

Besides Dhoni, the franchise also posted pictures of other CSK players namely Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla reaching the city for the franchise's upcoming training camp.

"Pune boys making all the noise! Kedar and Ruturaj are back in the #HomeSweetDen! #StartTheWhistles #WhistlePodu," the side wrote.

Pune boys making all the noise! Kedar and Ruturaj are back in the #HomeSweetDen! #StartTheWhistles #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Ntomj624wg — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 14, 2020

"The Masketeers! #StartTheWhistles #WhistlePodu," CSK added.

The week-long camp of CSK will begin on Sunday at the M.A. Chidambaram stadium.

Earlier, all these players underwent mandatory COVID-19 tests and returned with negative results before becoming eligible to join the camp.

Dhoni, who has been on an indefinite break since India's semi-final exit at the 2019 ICC World Cup at the hands of New Zealand, has guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to IPL glory on three occassions.

The Chennai-based franchise made an incredible return after their two-year suspension as wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni guided CSK to title glory in 2018. CSK has earlier clinched back-to-back trophies in 2010 and 2011.

Last year, CSK made a second-place finish in the IPL and they will surely look to improve their performance heading into the upcoming season.