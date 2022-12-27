MS Dhoni PARTIES with Rishabh Pant and wife Sakshi Dhoni in Dubai, check PIC here

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has flown to Dubai to celebrate the Christmas and New Year holiday with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva Dhoni. Dhoni flew down to Dubai after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction where he was joined by Team India wicketkeeper and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant.

Sakshi Dhoni recently posted an image of Dhoni partying with Pant and some other friends at the Sushisamba restaurant in Dubai. Check Sakshi Dhoni’s post with MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant here…

Pant was impressive in the second Test win for India over Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Pant scored 93 off 104 balls as India defeated Shakib al Hasan’s side by three wickets to win the series 2-0.

Dhoni and Pant have been close to each other since the youngster burst into the Team India side a few years back. Pant flew straight to Dubai from Dhaka after the end of the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Team India have a small break before their resume their international commitments with the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka getting underway on January 3.

Dhoni and family celebrated the Christmas in Dubai this year and the glittering pictures of this were shared by Sakshi on her Insta handle. In the video, Dhoni’s daughter Ziva can be seen posing with a beautiful Christmas tree that looked absolutely jaw-dropping. The video also shows her doting parents while Dhoni can seen cutting a roast turkey. Posting the video, Sakshi wrote, ‘Merry Christmas’.

Dhoni’s CSK, meanwhile, enjoyed a successful outing at the IPL 2023 mini auction. The four-time IPL champions bought England Test skipper Ben Stokes for Rs 16.5 crore. It will be a reunion of Stokes with Dhoni in the Indian Premier League after IPL 2017.