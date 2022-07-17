Former India captain MS Dhoni is known all over the world for his leadership skills. He is someone who has changed the way cricket is played. He became captain at a very young age and that decision turned out to be game-changing for not only India but the world. Thanks to the Indian Premier League, Dhoni has become a mentor to several foreign players including South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi. In a recent interview to The Guardian, Ngidi revealed that Dhoni had had a big role to play in his career. Ngidi was a part of Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and has played a few games under MSD's captaincy.

Nigidi was picked up by the CSK in 2018. The right-arm pacer grabbed 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.18 that season, helping the Dhoni-led side to win the title. He was also part of the title-winning side in 2021.

"Having someone of Dhoni's calibre put his trust in me to win him games when I was 22 was massive for me," Ngidi told 'The Guardian'.

The 26-year-old credited the IPL for teaching him how to deal with massive crowds.

"The IPL also taught me how to handle a big crowd. I'd never played in front of 60,000 people and that was a bit overwhelming at the start. But once you get going it's a breeze," he added.

After the high of 2020, which saw him win South Africa's T20 and ODI player of the year awards, Nigidi has had to deal with selection issues and lost his place in South Africa's attack this year.

At the IPL auctions this year, Ngidi was picked up by the Delhi Capitals and although he did not play for his new side, the pacer feels being around and bowling to the prodigious Rishabh Pant has helped him grow as a player. Ngidi's comment on Dhoni again testifies that fact that the current CSK captain is once in a life-time cricketer.