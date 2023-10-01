Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the iconic former Indian cricket captain, continues to bask in the adulation of his fans, even years after retiring from international cricket. The fervour surrounding him is undeniable, as fans go to extraordinary lengths to express their love for the legendary cricketer. In a recent incident at the Mumbai airport, a fan's passionate declaration of affection left Dhoni smiling and embracing his enduring popularity.

Dhoni's Enduring Fandom: Dhoni's popularity among fans has transcended cricketing boundaries. It's a phenomenon that goes beyond cricket and delves into the realm of hero worship. Fans adore him so deeply that they often disregard security protocols just for a glimpse of their beloved 'Mahi.' From touching his feet to removing footwear for a photograph, the heartwarming scenes involving Dhoni are countless.

A Fan's Profound Declaration: In the latest display of Dhoni's fandom, an airport encounter left everyone talking. As Dhoni was about to undergo the security check, a devotee couldn't contain his emotions and shouted, "I Love You" to his beloved 'Mahi bhai.' The fan didn't miss the chance to capture this unforgettable moment on his mobile phone. Dhoni, donning sunglasses, responded with a warm smile, making the fan's day. The incident, which happened at Mumbai airport, is a testament to Dhoni's enduring appeal and connection with his admirers.

Remembering an IPL Proposal: While this recent incident is heartwarming, it's not the first time Dhoni has received such affection. During an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 league match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, a female fan made an unforgettable proposal to Dhoni. She held a poster that read, "Sorry future partner, but MS Dhoni will always be my first love! I love you, Mahi!" This touching declaration, with Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni present at the venue, left fans in awe.

The Unforgettable IPL 2018 Moment: Considering the sheer number of fans in an IPL match and the difficulty of personal interactions with cricketers, this particular fan may never have had the chance to meet Dhoni in person. However, her heartfelt proposal and love for Dhoni captured the essence of the admiration he receives from fans worldwide. The 11th season of the IPL was indeed special for CSK and Dhoni, who had just returned from a two-year ban, received immense adoration throughout the tournament.