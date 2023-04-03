Watch: MS Dhoni Receives A Roaring Welcome From Fans As CSK Returns To Chepauk, Video Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returns to their home ground for the first time in four years as they take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. As soon as, MS Dhoni, the captain of CSK entered the ground, fans gave a roaring welcome to their skipper. The video of fans roaring welcome for MSD went viral on social media.

Mohammad Kaif highlighted why CSK is such a force at home and said, "It's always a challenge for the visiting teams as to how to beat CSK in Chennai. Chepauk has always been an impregnable fortress of CSK. The track here is spin friendly and there's no bigger captain than MS Dhoni in conditions like these. This year as well, Dhoni has some top quality spinners in his ranks and it won't be tough for any team to beat them at home."

Meanwhile, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. MS Dhoni got emotional during the toss and appreciated the crowds support for CSK. "Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we've been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there."

After winning the toss and opting to field first LSG skipper KL Rahul said,"We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Yash Thakur comes in."

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants subs: Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra

Chennai Super Kings subs: Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane