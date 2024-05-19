Watch: MS Dhoni Refuses To Wait For Customary Handshake As RCB Players Celebrate

In a thrilling match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clinched a crucial 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), securing their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. The encounter was as dramatic as it was significant, not just for the playoff implications but also due to the emotional scenes involving MS Dhoni, the CSK talisman. CSK, chasing a daunting target of 219 set by RCB, were left needing 17 runs off the final over to keep their playoff hopes alive. Dhoni, who had come to the crease lower in the order, delivered a massive 110-meter six off the first ball from Yash Dayal, sparking hopes of a miraculous finish. However, the next delivery saw Dhoni dismissed, which effectively ended CSK’s chase and their playoff dreams for this season.Dhoni’s departure was met with a rare display of frustration as he punched his bat, a testament to the pressure and the stakes of the moment. As he walked off the field, the usually composed Dhoni wore a crestfallen look, hinting at the weight of the occasion.

A Lingering Question: Is This the End?

As the RCB players celebrated their hard-fought victory, Dhoni notably skipped the customary post-match handshake with the opposing players. Instead, he acknowledged the RCB support staff and limped towards the dressing room, further fueling speculation about his future in the IPL. This isn’t the first time Dhoni has avoided the post-match ritual this season; he also missed it during a game against Gujarat Titans, raising concerns about his fitness and potential retirement.

The sight of Dhoni limping has become a familiar yet troubling image for his fans. Throughout IPL 2024, Dhoni has been battling injuries, often seen wearing a back support belt. Despite these challenges, he played his role as a finisher with aplomb, scoring 161 runs at an impressive average of 53.67 and a strike rate of 220.55.

Dhoni's Impact and the Team's Struggles

CSK's head coach Eric Simons, when asked about Dhoni’s future, remained non-committal but praised the former Indian skipper’s commitment and cricketing acumen. "MS knows what he is going to do. He's an incredible cricketer and individual in terms of his understanding of cricket and life," Simons said, highlighting Dhoni’s invaluable presence in the team.

This season has been particularly challenging for CSK, marked by significant injuries to key players like Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana, and the absence of top-order batsman Devon Conway. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad reflected on these setbacks post-match, expressing satisfaction with the team's performance despite the hurdles. "With the kind of injuries we had, I'm happy with the seven wins, though we couldn't get over the line," Gaikwad remarked.

Fans React to Dhoni's Gesture

Dhoni’s gesture of walking off without participating in the handshake has stirred emotions among fans and cricket enthusiasts. Social media was abuzz with speculations and heartfelt messages, with many fearing that this might have been Dhoni’s final appearance in the IPL. The 42-year-old has yet to make an official announcement, but his actions on the field suggest a farewell might be imminent.

One fan tweeted, "This loss has really hurt Thala badly You never see him leave without shaking hands with the opposition. Man needs to end his IPL career on a high!"

Looking Ahead

As RCB looks forward to the playoffs, the cricketing world remains on tenterhooks regarding Dhoni’s future. His contributions to CSK and Indian cricket are unparalleled, and his potential retirement marks the end of an era. Whether or not he returns for one last season, Dhoni’s legacy as one of the game’s greatest will endure.

For now, CSK fans and cricket lovers worldwide are left with the poignant image of Dhoni walking towards the dressing room, his head held high despite the pain and disappointment—a fitting representation of his storied career.