MS Dhoni returns to Ranchi after Army duty, clicks selfies with fans at airport

Veteran Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday came back to Ranchi which is his home town for the first time, since serving the Indian army in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 38-year-old was more than happy to click selfies with fans at the airport following his return late in the evening, before driving back in a Jeep Grand Cherokee alongside wife Sakshi.

Dhoni's retirement from the game has been a topic of constant discussion in recent times with chief selector MSK Prasad questioned in this regard during the announcement of India's 15-man squad for the three-match Test series against South Africa.

However, Prasad looked puzzled following a question of this nature stating that there was no such update with regard to the veteran's retirement.

“No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect,” he said.

The cricketer was not a part of the away series against West Indies having opted out, and will not be a part of the ongoing home series against South Africa as well.