'Virat Doesn’t Play...', MS Dhoni Reveals Virat Kohli's Batting Secret In Viral Dressing Room Chat With CSK Teammates

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the greatest cricketers to emerge from India in recent times. While Kohli has always spoken highly of the former Indian skipper, Dhoni has rarely talked about his relationship with the current Indian captain. However, in a viral video from the ongoing IPL 2023, Dhoni can be seen discussing Kohli's batting style with his Chennai Super Kings teammates after a match.

Dhoni talking to one of the CSK members by mentioning the name of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/8Y09cWMvLw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2023

In the video, Dhoni is heard talking about how Kohli approaches the first ball of his innings. He says, "Virat doesn’t play the first ball like this. It is always here." The video has generated a lot of interest among fans, with former Indian opener and commentator expressing his curiosity about the behind-the-scenes action from the CSK dressing room.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have been performing exceptionally well in IPL 2023, accumulating 13 points from 11 matches and standing 2nd on the table behind Gujarat Giants. Dhoni, who is rumoured to be playing his last IPL season, would like to finish his IPL career on a high with a trophy. However, during a toss against LSG, when the presenter asked him about playing his last IPL season, Dhoni replied, "You have decided it is my last (laughs)." This has left fans confused and has led to speculation about his future plans.

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bangalore are struggling in IPL 2023 and are 5th on the table with 10 points from 5 games. However, Kohli is having an exceptional season, having scored 419 runs and occupying the 5th position on the Orange Cap table. He has also scored the most number of fifties (6) in the tournament so far.