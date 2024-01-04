MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant Travel Back To India Together From Dubai, Sakshi Dhoni Shares Photo From Plane; Check Here

After spending a long time in Dubai, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni have travelled back to India. They celebrated and welcome the new year 2024 in Dubai with Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant for company among other friends. MSD, Pant and Sakshi partied together till the morning on December 31st night but the long holiday now comes to an end.

Before leaving for Dubai, Sakshi had posted an Intagram Story last year in which she wrote that she will meet Ranchi again only in new year. The couple is now returning to Ranchi. They travelled in the business class of the plane.

Check out the selfie Pant clicked with Sakshi and Dhoni in the plane bound for India from Dubai:

Last year at this time, Pant was lying on a hospital bed, recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a car accident on the last day of 2022. But he welcomed 2024 on a bright note, partying in Dubai as he aims to recover from injury completely by next edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Pant has been named as the captain of Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2024, replacing David Warner who had filled in for him last season. That means Pant will return to cricket only in IPL. All eyes will be on the DC captain when he steps out to bat again after almost 15 months.

While Pant will be returning to the middle after a long gap, Dhoni will be stepping out to the field in IPL wearing the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) likely for the last time. Th 42-year-old cricketer was retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2024 Auction and the news is that he will be leading CSK for another edition, trying to win them the record sixth IPL title.

Dhoni will soon hits the nets and gym as he prepares mentally and physically for the challenge that IPL is. The tournament runs for 2 months and takes a toll on the body, especially for a 42-year-old. It will be interesting to see how Dhoni deals with the physical demand of the game this season as he also struggles with a knee injury.