close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee annual report

Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni is the most dangerous of "search for online" celebrities who lead such search results, exposing Internet users to malicious websites and malware, an annual report by McAfee said on Tuesday.

MS Dhoni riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee annual report

New Delhi: Former India cricket captain MS Dhoni is the most dangerous of "search for online" celebrities who lead such search results, exposing Internet users to malicious websites and malware, an annual report by McAfee said on Tuesday.

According to the cybersecurity company, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was second on the list, followed by Gautam Gulati, winner of the reality TV show - Bigg Boss 8.

"The significant ease of Internet access, through a host of connected devices has made it increasingly viable for users to avail content from all over the world.

"As subscription-based content platforms continue to grow in India, netizens often look for free and pirated content such as major sports events, movies, TV shows, and images of their favourite superstars," Venkat Krishnapur, Vice-President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India, said in a statement.

Following them closely was Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone and pop icon Badshah.

"Unfortunately, they may not be fully aware of the risks that malicious websites providing such content can pose in exchange for this access," Krishnapur added.

Next on this list was Radhika Apte at the sixth spot, Shraddha Kapoor seventh, ace woman cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur eighth, ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu ninth and Cristiano Ronaldo at 10th.

By 2020, the average age of an Indian is expected to be approximately 29 years, making it one of the youngest countries in the world.

As this digital native population continues to spend more time online owing to cheaper data and proliferation of smart devices, they will continue to remain soft targets for cybercriminals who thrive on such user behaviour, the cybersecurity company noted.

It is important for them to understand the risks associated with torrent or pirated downloads and avoid being exploited by savvy cybercriminals.

Tags:
MS DhoniSachin tendulkar
Next
Story

India consolidate top position in ICC World Test Championship

Must Watch

PT14M57S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day