MS Dhoni's New Look Goes Viral: White Beard And Colourful Clothes

MS Dhoni, the former Indian cricket team captain and current leader of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was recently photographed in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The pictures showcase the iconic cricketer sporting a distinguished white beard and a stylish outfit.

Dhoni's outstanding leadership skills were evident in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, where he inspired CSK to a remarkable victory. In a thrilling final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Chennai secured a five-wicket win through the DLS method. With this triumph, they joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the only franchise to have lifted the IPL trophy five times.

On June 16, CSK Fans Official, a devoted fan page of Dhoni, shared a post featuring the legendary cricketer posing for photographs in Ranchi. The images were uploaded to their Instagram account, accompanied by the caption highlighting Dhoni's distinguished white beard and colourful outfit.

This is not the first time that Dhoni's bearded appearance has attracted attention. Prior to the IPL 2023, the CSK captain's bearded look had gone viral. However, he later shaved it off during the tournament and appeared significantly younger.

CSK Honours MS Dhoni

Recently, Chennai Super Kings posted an emotional video on their official social media handle, titled "Oh Captain, My Captain!" The clip honoured the legendary MSD, sparking speculation about his retirement from the IPL.

Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to lead CSK in the IPL, guiding them to victories in the 2021 and 2023 editions.

Since the lead-up to this season's IPL, there has been speculation about Dhoni's future in the IPL. Following his success in leading CSK to victory in IPL 2023, the former Indian captain provided insights into his retirement plans.

"Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much," but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL,” he said after the IPL final.