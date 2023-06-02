Watch: Adorable Video Of Sakshi Dhoni Asking for A Hug From MS Dhoni After IPL 2023 Win Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged victorious once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL), clinching their fifth title in the 2023 edition. Their stunning comeback saw them defeat the table-toppers, Gujarat Titans, by 5 wickets in the final, held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Men in Yellow had faced a disappointing season last year, finishing 9th in the 10-team tournament. However, this year, they showcased their resilience and determination.

Due to rain, the game was reduced to 15 overs, and CSK had to chase a target of 171 runs. The CSK batters, from openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad to Ravindra Jadeja, contributed with their strong performances. Jadeja sealed the victory for his team with a six and a four in the last two deliveries, sparking celebrations among the players, coaches, and support staff. They flooded the field in jubilation, cherishing the hard-fought title win.

The joyous scene continued off the field as well, with players and their families capturing moments with their teammates and the trophy. The skipper, MS Dhoni, surrounded by his team, engaged in conversations with players and support staff while eagerly awaiting the presentation of the trophy. However, a heartwarming interruption came from Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, who called him and urged him to momentarily leave the trophy and join her and their daughter, Ziva, for an embrace. The touching video of the Dhoni family's reunion circulated on the internet, captivating fans and eliciting an outpouring of admiration.

Initially believed to be his final season in the IPL, it now appears that MS Dhoni intends to play for one more season. He expressed his desire to continue as a tribute to the fans who showed immense support throughout IPL 2023. The fans' unwavering love and the overwhelming response from different parts of the country motivated Dhoni and the five-time champions to embark on their journey to various locations.

With their fifth IPL title secured, the Chennai Super Kings have not only demonstrated their prowess on the cricket field but also showcased the unity and spirit that make them a formidable team. The victory celebrations and the Dhoni family's heartwarming reunion have further endeared the team to their loyal fan base. As anticipation builds for the next IPL season, fans eagerly await the return of MS Dhoni, one of the most beloved figures in the history of the tournament.