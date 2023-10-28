Former India captain MS Dhoni has come up with another brilliant comment. His words of wisdom have benefitted many cricketers over the years. Dhoni, who keeps away from social media, has a knack of producing the best of content for th social media influencers. One such influencer got hold of his recent talk at an event in India in which Dhoni was seen speaking on his relationship with wife Sakshi.

The captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) came up with a brilliant comment on Sakshi, saying that 'all masala' in his life comes from her. Dhoni is known to have a unique sense of humour and it reflects every time he has microphone in his hand.

When speaking about his marital life, Dhoni said that the wives are the real bosses in a man's life. "You may be the captain of the Indian cricket team or the ex-captain of the cricket, it hardly matters to them. You have a place in the house and usually it is not your choice," said Dhoni and this answer was obviously followed by a round of laughter.

Dhoni did not stop there. He said, "As a man all the masala in the life comes from the wife. They keep your life going." That's typical MSD who keeps his fans entertained, on and off the field.

While Dhoni is inactive on social media, his wife Sakshi loves to share life updates on her Instagram account, the only social media address she has. No wonder Sakshi has over 5 million followers. The fans have followed her to try and see glimpse of Dhoni in her Instagram feed, in form of Instagram Stories, Reels or photos.

Dhoni married Sakshi in 2010. They were blessed with a baby girl in 2015. At the time of the birth of their girl, Dhoni was in Australia playing the 2015 World Cup. MS and Sakshi named her as Ziva, who also has a huge fan base among the Dhoni fans.

Coming to cricket, Dhoni retired from international cricket 2020. He recently talked about his last day in international cricket, revealing details of his retirement. Dhoni is likely to be seen again in Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024).