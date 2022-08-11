Mumbai Indians owners Reliance Industries have already announced the name of their franchise in the upcoming South Africa’s T20 league, christening it ‘MI Cape Town’. Arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings owners, who have acquired the Johannesburg franchise are also set to announce the new team’s name this week.

More importantly CSK’s coach Stephen Fleming and iconic captain MS Dhoni are expected to be involved in running of the franchise. A CSK official was quoted as saying by the Insidesport website that the official name of the team will be announced in the coming days. However, it is only after the name gets officially unveiled that the franchise will announce the coaches as well as the other members of the support staff.

“You will know the official name by this week. We are currently in talks with Stephen (Fleming) as we can’t think of any better person carrying forward the CSK legacy in a new venture,” CSK official told InsideSport website.

“Dhoni’s involvement will depend on BCCI’s clearance. He won’t be playing but could be in some role if BCCI permits,” the CSK official said.

After acquiring one of the Cricket South Africa T20 League by Chennai Super Kings, their background work is in full progress. The team is likely be called ‘Johannesburg Super Kings’ with Stephen Fleming as coach and MS Dhoni as mentor. But all of that can happen only with BCCI approval.

Besides CSK, other IPL teams owners including Mumbai Indians won bids for the other teams. It is important to note that the CSK franchise managed to get the Johannesburg franchise with the highest bid.

The BCCI is considering allowing only non-contracted players or players who don’t feature in their states’ plans in domestic cricket for NOC to foreign T20 leagues. If that happens, many cricketers will be ready to play in foreign leagues as Indian domestic calendar has a huge 6-month gap. A decision on the same is likely to be taken at the BCCI AGM in September.