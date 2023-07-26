MS Dhoni Spotted Driving Rare 1980s Rolls-Royce In Ranchi: Watch Video

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former captain of the Indian Cricket Team is known for his love for cars and bikes. He owns one of the most exotic, rare and a luxury car collection in the country and can be often spotted driving one of these machines on the roads of Ranchi, his hometown. Recently, MS Dhoni was spotted driving an ultra-rare Rolls-Royce from the 1980s. An Instagram user going by the name kushmahi7 shared a video of MS Dhoni driving the dual-tone Rolls-Royce, which seems like a Rolls-Royce Siver Wraith II on Ranchi roads.

The video is shot from a motorcycle, as the bikers chase and shoot Dhoni driving the luxury sedan from the 80s. It gets a dual tone paint job with light blue paint on the roof, pillars, hood and boot; while the dark blue paint on the rest of the body including doors. It had a beige/ white coloured upholstery as seen in the video. The captain cool is a fan of restored, vintage vehicles more than the modern, luxury cars, like other cricketers.

Rolls-Royce revived the Silver Wraith name for the Silver Wraith II and launched the car in 1976. The Silver Wraith II was the name for the long wheelbase version of the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow II and was in production until 1980.

He has been previously spotted with two vintage cars, namely the Rover Mini Cooper Sport and Land Rover Defender 110. Besides the aforementioned cars, Mahendra Singh Dhoni also owns Pontiac Firebird and a Nissan Jonga which was once used in the army.

Recently, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad got a special tour of MS Dhoni’s massive garage at his Ranchi farmhouse. Prasad shared a video of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Dhoni’s huge garage with a number of impressive bikes and vintage cars on display.

“One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni,” Prasad tweeted with a long video.

“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This can be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you,” he added.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni also owns over 50 bikes, including Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350, Suzuki Hayabusa and vintage bikes like Yamaha Rajdoot, Yamaha RX 135. He also has a Confederate X132 Hellcat, which is an incredible expensive and rare bike.