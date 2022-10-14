MS Dhoni starts gearing up for IPL 2023, CSK captain's net practice video goes viral-Watch

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has started practising for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League 2023. A video where the CSK skipper is hitting the ball in the nets has gone viral on social media. According to the Twitter user, @VenkyK_Offic the video was shot at Jharkhand State Cricket Association. MS stepped down as the Chennai captain ahead of the IPL 2022 and Ravindra Jadeja was named the new leader. However, Jadeja failed to live up to the expectations and he left the captaincy mid-season. Dhoni was renamed the captain of CSK.

Here's the video of the CSK captain hitting the balls in the nets -

Meanwhile, In an informal conversation between the BCCI's IPL governing council and the 10 franchises of the league, the tentative date for the IPL 2023 auction has been finalised. The auction is set to take place in the month of December this year with December 16 likely to be the date, according to Cricbuzz. It is going to be a mini-auction for which the venue is yet to be finalised. The IPL 2023 is likely to start in the fourth week of March in the home and away format. The salary for the mini-auction will be Rs 95 crore which is 5 crore more than the last year. The franchise can increase the purse by releasing the players ahead of the auction or trading them.

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday confirmed that the most anticipated Women's Indian Premier League will take place next year in February. Addressing the media at an event, Sourav Ganguly said, "The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited women's IPL. We are expecting Women's Indian Premier League in February next year." Ganguly also said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairmanship is "not in my hands", and dismissed speculation that he could head to Dubai.