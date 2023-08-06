MS Dhoni Stops Car To Click Photo With Traffic Cop Outside Ranchi Cricket Stadium; Pic Goes Viral

MS Dhoni has this wondeful ability to lighten up the mood of his fans. His mere presence is enough to make their day. In IPL 2023, every match that Dhoni played, was packed to the last seat. Fans assumed that this was going to be his last season in the yellow jersey of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He made his fans doubly happy at the end of the tournament. Not only did he win his fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with CSK but also said that he is not done yet.

Dhoni wants more time to think about his future at CSK. There is a huge probability of Dhoni coming back for another edition of IPL. The fact that Dhoni is training at the JSCA stadium regularly is good news for the fans. He has been regularly training at the ground.



One more photo of Dhoni outside the stadium went viral in which one cans see the CSK captain getting clicked with a Traffic Cop. In the photo, Dhoni is seen smiling for the camera as the Cop is posing alongside him.

Fans are loving the photo that was uploaded by a Dhoni fan account on Instagram.

Take a look at the photo of Dhoni with the Traffic Cop:

Former India captain is currently in Ranchi. He is not just training and doing the nets. He keeps going on long drives in his vintage luxury cars on the road. Dhoni last month celebrated his 42nd birthday in the presence of his family, and his loving dogs. His day these days revolve around training, gyming, taking his cars and bikes for a ride and spending time with the family.

Ravindra Jadeja, his teammate at CSK, while wishing Dhoni on his birthday had written on his social media that he is looking forward to playing with him again next year. It wa a hint that Dhoni maybe considering playing IPL 2024.

Not to forget, Dhoni also recently turned a film producer after launching Dhoni Entertainment. His wife Sakshi Dhoni is leading this business venture. The film that Dhoni Entertainment produced was 'Lets Get Married'. The film released recently and has been loved by the fans.