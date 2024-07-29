MS Dhoni To Play IPL 2025 For CSK If BCCI Change THIS Rule Ahead Of Mega Auction

The upcoming IPL 2025 season promises to be a spectacle of excitement and intrigue, with one of the biggest questions hanging over it being MS Dhoni's role with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As the cricketing world speculates, all eyes are on whether Dhoni will don the yellow jersey once more or assume a new role within the team.

The Big Question: Dhoni’s IPL 2025 Role

According to a recent report by Cricbuzz, the future of MS Dhoni with CSK in IPL 2025 hinges on an important decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The key factor is the number of player retentions allowed before the mega auction. Currently, the IPL franchises can retain a maximum of four players, a rule that could see Dhoni’s return as a player become less likely.

Reports suggest that Dhoni is not among the top choices for retention this season. The preferred players for retention are expected to be Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube. If the retention limit is set at five or six players, there remains a chance that Dhoni could continue his playing career. However, if the number of retentions is capped at four, CSK's strategy will focus on younger talents and current key players, possibly relegating Dhoni to a mentoring role.

Dhoni’s Legacy and Influence

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his playing future, MS Dhoni’s legacy at CSK is undeniable. Since CSK’s inception in 2008, Dhoni has been the cornerstone of the franchise’s success, leading them to five IPL titles. His leadership and strategic acumen have shaped CSK into one of the most formidable teams in the league.

The prospect of Dhoni stepping into a mentoring role is not only plausible but also exciting for the CSK faithful. Even if he does not play in the 2025 season, Dhoni’s presence as a mentor would provide invaluable guidance to the team. This transition would allow him to continue influencing the team’s fortunes while paving the way for new leadership.

The BCCI's Decision

The final decision on the number of retentions allowed will be made during the BCCI’s meeting with IPL franchise owners on July 31. This decision will be pivotal for all teams, including CSK. The retention limit will not only affect Dhoni’s potential return but also shape the future dynamics of the team as they head into the mega auction.

If the rule allows for more retentions, Dhoni could retain his spot in the playing XI. However, if the cap remains at four, CSK’s focus will likely shift towards retaining and nurturing emerging talent, thereby marking a new chapter in their IPL journey.

Dhoni’s Continued Impact

Even with potential changes in his role, Dhoni’s impact on the CSK and the IPL remains significant. His leadership has been a source of inspiration for many players, both within CSK and across the cricketing world. Notably, India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently highlighted how Dhoni’s support had a profound impact on his career, illustrating the profound respect and admiration Dhoni commands among his peers.