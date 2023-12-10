MS Dhoni To Play Next Season Of Legends League Cricket? LLC CEO Says THIS

Legends League Cricket (LLC), a haven for cricketing legends, is gearing up for its next season, and the anticipation is palpable. In a recent turn of events, LLC CEO Raman Raheja hinted at the possibility of MS Dhoni, the World Cup-winning captain, gracing the tournament in the upcoming season. The CEO expressed his eagerness to welcome Dhoni, who recently bid adieu to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

An Open Invitation for Dhoni

In a media roundtable after a meeting with Dhoni in Ranchi, Raheja enthusiastically declared, "I'm not competing with active cricket; whenever he (Dhoni) finalizes to play for us, our doors are open for him. I will personally go and ask him to come to the League." This statement reflects the league's open-arms policy towards retired cricketing legends.

Cricketers as Recruiters: AB de Villiers and Pollard in the Mix

Raheja shed light on the network among cricketers that has developed, with players actively bringing in their peers. He revealed that AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard, two cricketing stalwarts, are also in talks to join the LLC. The engagement of players like Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, and Shane Watson in recruiting fellow cricketers showcases the camaraderie and camaraderie within the cricketing community.

Young Blood and a Lowering Average Age

While LLC has been a retirement haven for seasoned players, Raheja emphasized the influx of young talent. The league has witnessed a decrease in the average age of players, from 42 in the inaugural season to 38 in the recently concluded one. Raheja envisions LLC as the preferred second innings for players who wish to continue playing cricket competitively.

LLC's Success: A Culmination in the 2023 Season

The recently concluded LLC 2023 season saw Manipal Tigers emerge victorious, defeating Urbanrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the finals at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. Reflecting on the success of the season, Raheja acknowledged that each subsequent season has surpassed the previous one. However, the first season remains close to his heart as it transformed the dream of LLC into a reality.