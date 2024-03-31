MS Dhoni To SKIP Playing DC Vs CSK IPL 2024 Clash? Chennai Super Kings' Pic On Twitter Causes Confusion Among Fans

Delhi Capitals (DC) are hosting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 13 of IPL 2024. All eyes will be on DC who are yet to open their account in this edition of Indian Premier League. At the same time, Chennai Super Kings have won both their matches, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans respectively. MS Dhoni fans have been disappointed so far as the former CSK captain is yet to come out too bat in this edition of T20 League. If rumours are to be believed, then MSD may skip the CSK's match this season.

Also Read | DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Check Dream11 Prediction

Aravalli Avnish, who is the second-choice wicket keeper with CSK, was seen training on back-to-back days ahead of this crucial clash versus DC in IPL 2024. CSK shared the photo on their social media handle and since then fans are guessing if or whether Dhoni is going to play this match or not. Having said that, Dhoni did travel to Vizag with the team where the DC clash is to take place. And there are more chances that he will play than skipping it.

Dhoni had a small issue earlier in 2023 with his knee, but as soon as CSK won the title he underwent an operation and got the the injury fixed. As of now, there is no injury concern with Dhoni. However, he is batting way down the batting order because he wants to give the youmger batters a chance to prosper with the bat.

Take a look at CSK's Avnish training and fans asking whether Dhoni will play the game or not:

Not to forget, Dhoni has been at his best, at least behind the stumps. He took a sensational, diving catch to dismiss Vijay Shankar in the last match. It was a leap of over 2.5 meters to his right as Chennai crowd celebrated the catch as if it was a win. Dhoni has been equally good against the spinners.

Knowing this is CSK's first away game, he will not look to miss the game. He may have skipped the nets and training sessions but it will be too far fetched to say that he is going to miss the match. There is no official confirmation about this and fans should also relax about the same.