Watch: MS Dhoni Turns Back Clock, Hits Huge Six In Last Over; Video Goes Viral

Dhoni only got seven balls to bat in which he scored 14 runs with the help of a six and a boundary.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MS Dhoni's love affair with the last over finishes continues as he hits a four and a huge six in the 20th over of the first innings in the first match of the IPL 2023 between CSK and Gt at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday. Dhoni only got seven balls to bat in which he scored 14 runs with the help of a six and a boundary. Earlier, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad won hearts with his brilliant batting display where he scored 92 runs in just 50 balls with the help of four boundaries and nine sixes.

CSK captain hitting sixes at the age of 41 left fans in awe, here's how they reacted -

The Impact Player Rule is set to debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, and both MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya shared their opinions on the innovation in T20 cricket. The new rule allows the 'Impact Player' to perform every duty from the moment they step onto the pitch, and the rule book specifies that "Impact Player can only be an Indian player unless the franchise has less than four overseas players in the Playing XI." While Pandya didn't reveal much about his thoughts on the new rule, Dhoni had an interesting observation about how it can influence the shortest format of cricket.

Dhoni expressed his opinion on the new rule during the toss, stating, "It's a luxury to have (impact player). It becomes slightly easier to make the decision because you can use it at any time. Influence of all-rounder has become slightly less because of the rule." Meanwhile, Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, saying, "New start, new season, quite exciting. Almost everyone in the country has got motivation from him (Dhoni)."

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans faced off in the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Chennai Super Kings team included Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar. On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans team included Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, and Alzarri Joseph.

