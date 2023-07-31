Watch: Shivam Dube Reveals How CSK Captain MS Dhoni's Advice Shaped His Career After Deodhar Trophy 2023 Heroics

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, known for inspiring rising talents, shared a vital tip with Shivam Dube, the Mumbai all-rounder. This advice not only moulded Dube's career but also transformed his approach to the game. In a recent video shared by BCCI, Shivam credited During the Deodhar Trophy, representing West Zone, Shivam Dube showcased his dynamic left-handed batting prowess, guiding his team to a convincing six-wicket victory over North Zone. His unbeaten 83 runs off just 78 balls left spectators in awe, displaying his remarkable form and determination on the field. This exceptional performance reflected the positive influence of MS Dhoni's invaluable advice.

According to Dube, the former Indian skipper advised him to play till the end and try to finish the game. "I cannot express all the things... I have upgraded my game. I got to know how to finish the game, how to be in the situation, how to tackle the bowlers, that all things are more important and many things are there but cannot express all the things. But, I definitely got some big tips. He told me to play till the end and try to finish the game. You can win many matches from your batting, so keep believing in yourself," Shivam Dube said in a video posted by BCCI.

"For me, the goal is to finish the game with bat and ball. What kind of job I get for my team, what situation I get. I probably plan in that way. So that is more important and working physically and mentally both in that way," Dube added.

Dhoni's advice proved to be a game-changer for Dube during IPL 2023, where he represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He emerged as the third-highest scorer for CSK, amassing 418 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 38.00 and a striking rate of over 158. His ability to counter-attack spinners with 30 sixes, 19 of which came against spin bowling, demonstrated his adaptability and match-winning potential. Thanks to Dhoni's guidance, Dube developed the mental fortitude to tackle bowlers and handle pressure situations effectively. This newfound maturity in his game allowed him to bat at any position in the batting order and finish games for his team.