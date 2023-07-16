'MS Dhoni's Advice Was...', Rinku Singh Reveals CSK Captain's Advice During IPL 2023

In a recent revelation, Rinku Singh shed light on his conversation with MS Dhoni during IPL 2023, divulging the valuable batting advice given by the Chennai Super Kings' skipper. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the Indian men's squad for the upcoming Asian Games scheduled for September-October this year. Since the primary team is gearing up for the home ODI World Cup during that period, the BCCI introduced a younger, second-string side led by Ruturaj Gaikwad for the multi-sport event. While most players had already represented India at the senior level, a few newcomers, including Rinku Singh, received their first international call-up for the Games.

Rinku Singh made a mark with his exceptional performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2023 Indian Premier League. His standout innings against the Gujarat Titans in the group stage is now etched in IPL history. During that match, Rinku, a left-handed batter, smashed five sixes off the remaining five deliveries against Yash Dayal when the Knight Riders required 28 runs to win. Riding on the momentum from that miraculous chase, Rinku concluded the season with an impressive tally of 474 runs in 14 matches, boasting a strike rate close to 150.

“Everyone dreams to play for India, wear that jersey. I don’t think a lot about the future because the more you think, the more burden you put yourself under. I take life as one day at a time. But yes, whoever takes up professional sports wants to represent their country one day or the other,” Rinku told RevSportz.

“I know for the fact that my family, my parents will be happier than me to see me wear the Indian jersey. They have been waiting for this for years now. They have seen my struggle, they have helped me, been with me through all my ups and downs. The day I don the jersey will be a day dedicated to them.”

There were speculations that Rinku might be called up for the T20I series against West Indies next month. However, the BCCI surprised him by awarding the Uttar Pradesh batsman his maiden call-up for the Asian Games. Expressing his delight at finally being named in the Indian squad, Rinku stated that he had always aspired to "represent the country" ever since he picked up a cricket bat.

"The chatter with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) was really productive. He has also batted in similar numbers as I do – at 5 or 6 – and he has done it for the majority of his career, and knows the position in and out. I simply asked him how to better my game, and his advice was very simple: “Bohot sahi batting kar raha hai, jo tu kar raha hai, wahi karta reh (You are batting really well. Continue whatever you have done so far),” Rinku said.

Your photo with MS Dhoni went viral. What was the chat all about?



The IPL provided Rinku with a platform to engage in fruitful exchanges with some of the brightest minds in world cricket. Following their matches against the Chennai Super Kings, young cricketers often seek inspiration from the illustrious career of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Rinku was no exception. When discussing his interaction with the former Indian captain, Rinku revealed a valuable piece of advice that Dhoni imparted to him after his exceptional performances for KKR.