International Friendship Day 2023 marks the celebration of an unbreakable bond between two cricket icons, Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni. Beyond being remarkable players, they share a profound friendship that goes beyond the boundaries of the cricket field. In this article, we delve into the significance of their friendship and explore the invaluable advice that MS Dhoni imparted to Hardik Pandya, shaping him into the finisher we admire today.

Here's What Hardik Pandya Said



"The biggest advice I got and it carries till now was. In 2016, I asked MS Dhoni how to handle the pressure of playing international cricket. As a bowler as well as a batsman. You always have pressure. So he told me very clearly that look at the scoreboard and play do not look at your part of the scoreboard, how much you have scored and all just look at what team wants and what team needs from you. This will take you away from your personal goals. From I becomes we and I have always been a we guy not I guy. This advice from MS Dhoni takes away the pressure from me when I use it in the game."

The Essence of Friendship and Mentorship

Friendship is a rare gem in the world of professional sports, where fierce competition and individual goals often take precedence. However, the camaraderie between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni proves that cricket is not just about runs and wickets but also about the invaluable relationships forged along the way. Their friendship reflects the true spirit of the game, where mutual respect and support lead to personal and professional growth.

The Unforgettable Advice

In 2016, as a young and promising cricketer, Hardik Pandya turned to the seasoned veteran MS Dhoni seeking advice on handling the pressure of international cricket. Dhoni's response became a guiding light for Pandya, carrying its essence through the years. "Look at the scoreboard and play, do not look at your part of the scoreboard, how much you have scored and all. Just look at what the team wants and what the team needs from you," said Dhoni with clarity.

Shifting from "I" to "We"

Dhoni's advice emphasized the importance of selflessness and team spirit. By focusing on the team's goals rather than personal achievements, Pandya learned to shed the burden of individual performance and embrace the collective effort. This shift from "I" to "We" transformed Pandya's approach to the game, making him an indispensable team player.

The Power of Perspective

Through Dhoni's wisdom, Pandya learned that cricket is not just an individual sport but a team effort. Understanding the significance of his role within the team, Pandya began to view each match with a different perspective. Instead of obsessing over personal milestones, he embraced the responsibility of fulfilling the team's needs, whether with the ball or the bat.

Lessons Beyond the Game

MS Dhoni's advice transcends the boundaries of cricket, making it a valuable life lesson. The idea of focusing on what the team requires applies not only to sports but also to various aspects of life. The essence of selflessness and putting others before oneself is a philosophy that fosters strong relationships, whether on or off the field.

A Mentorship that Nurtures

Friendship between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni extends beyond casual camaraderie. It is a mentorship that nurtures young talent, instills confidence, and inspires them to rise to their potential. Dhoni's role as a mentor and guide has been pivotal in Pandya's journey, enabling him to evolve as an all-rounder par excellence.