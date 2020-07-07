MS Dhoni's birthday: Maintain Social Distancing, tweets Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Mumbai Police's official Twitter account is known for its hilariously witty posts and they used the platform to wish India's former skipper MS Dhoni along with a social message for coronavirus in the same tweet on Tuesday (July 7, 2020).

Mumbai Police uploaded a picture that read, "MSD Maintain Social Distancing"

They wished a 'Happy Birthday' to 'Captain Cool' and wrote, "Do it the ‘Mahi Way’ - Stay ‘Not Out’, Stay Cool & Stump coronavirus."

The tweet has garnered over 2,200 retweets and 9,500 likes so far.

MSD, who turned 39 on Tuesday was also wished by his cricket fraternity.

From India's current skipper Virat Kohli to spinner R Ashwin to Ravi Shastri, everyone extended their wishes.

Thala Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate Dwayne Bravo even released a song for his IPL captain's birthday.

Also read: Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 39, BCCI wishes former Team India skipper

Dhoni, one of India's best captains, made his international debut during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004.

A year later, he made a Test debut against Sri Lanka in Chennai.

Dhoni notched up 4,876 runs in 90 matches he played for India in the white jersey before retiring.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has also amassed 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs and 1,617 runs in 98 T20Is for India since his debut.

He's the only skipper across the world to lift all the ICC trophies.