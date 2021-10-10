MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings reach IPL 2021 finals, beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets. 

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings registered their place in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they defeated Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 on Sunday. Chasing a stiff 173, the winning runs came off the CSK captain's bat, who arrived at the crease in a tricky situation but made sure he completed the task.

Dhoni finished the match unbeaten on 18 off 6 deliveries, which included 3 fours and 1 six. The wicketkeeper-batter joined the proceedings when CSK loss in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first delivery of the 19th over, with the team still requiring 24 off 11 deliveries.

Dhoni didn't waste any time and made his intentions clear in the second delivery he faced, smashing Avesh Khan for a long six over the deep mid-wicket fence. He then hit Tom Curran for three consecutive boundaries as CSK wrapped up the chase with two balls still to be bowled.

With this CSK reached their ninth IPL finals, since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Capitals, who are previous edition's runners-up, still have a chance to join CSK in the finals. The Rishabh Pant-led unit will now lock horns with the winner of the Eliminator clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.