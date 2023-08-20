Maheesh Theekshana, a rising star from Sri Lanka, stands as a formidable weapon for his team as they approach the World Cup. With a commendable track record with the Chennai Super Kings, he brings valuable experience in adapting to Indian conditions. Given Sri Lanka's historical performance in ICC tournaments, it comes as no surprise that Theekshana exudes quiet confidence about his team's prospects on the grand stage.

I like to get Virat Kohli out and I hope I can get it done during Asia Cup



- Maheesh Theekshana on Backstage with Boria #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/fTcRW2qUzn August 20, 2023

"The importance of these tournaments cannot be understated," Maheesh Theekshana remarked during an exclusive interview on Backstage With Boria. "The heightened intensity, the larger platform, and the multitude of spectators all underscore the significance of performing well. In 2011, we made it to the final, and now in 2023, we have a strong team, with many players well-acquainted with Indian conditions. If we live up to our potential, there's no reason why we can't go all the way."

The IPL, in particular, has been instrumental in preparing Sri Lankan players for international competitions. "The IPL provides us with invaluable first-hand experience," Theekshana explained. "We've played on various grounds during the IPL - Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Lucknow. This familiarity with the grounds, conditions, and boundaries gives us a significant edge when entering a tournament like the World Cup."

Reflecting on Sri Lanka's 2022 Asia Cup triumph, Theekshana emphasized its significance beyond sport. "During the Asia Cup, we understood that our success held greater meaning," he said. "It provided a glimmer of hope and happiness to our people who had endured hardships. Every player, from Dilshan to Kusal, played their part, and when we returned as champions, the outpouring of joy was overwhelming. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of our people, and if we succeed in the World Cup, it will be a similar celebration."

Acknowledging spin bowling as Sri Lanka's strength, Theekshana praised Wanindu Hasaranga as one of the best. "Wanindu is an exceptional bowler," he commended. "If we can maintain pressure from both ends and stick to the basics of line and length, we have a great chance of taking wickets."

Regarding the challenge of maintaining his mystery in the age of technology, Theekshana drew a comparison to Rashid Khan's enduring success. "Rashid Khan has played for years, and yet, few batters have unraveled his mystery," he pointed out. "It all boils down to bowling the right balls with precision. If you execute that, wickets will follow."



When it comes to facing powerhouses like Rohit and Virat, Theekshana revealed his strategy. "In a T-20 game, the plan is to give them singles, making them uncomfortable off strike," he divulged. "In 50-over contests, it's about picking crucial wickets during the middle overs. With fewer fielders outside the circle between the 11th and 40th over, it's a prime opportunity to create pressure."

In a heartfelt tribute, Theekshana credited the legendary MS Dhoni for imparting the wisdom of handling pressure. "MS Dhoni is an exceptional leader," he acknowledged. "His composure is a lesson for all of us. Having him around has been a tremendous learning experience, not just for me but for all in the Chennai team." As Maheesh Theekshana prepares to represent Sri Lanka in the World Cup, his blend of confidence, adaptability, and cricketing wisdom positions him as a key player to watch.