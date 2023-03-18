MS Dhoni's CSK Will Not Win IPL 2023: S Sreesanth Makes BIG Prediction, Wants RCB To Lift Maiden Title

With less than two weeks left for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, the teams are gearing up for the tournament. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) began their preparations a few weeks ago, and now, the other teams have completed their pre-season camps as well.

As the excitement builds up, former cricketers and commentators are sharing their favourite teams for the upcoming season. Joining in, former India pacer S Sreesanth has picked Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win the trophy this year.

In an interview with Sports Yaari, Sreesanth stated that he believes RCB has a good chance of winning the trophy, but he doesn't see CSK making it this year. "I don't think so (that CSK will win IPL 2023). There is only one Mallu captain - Sanju Samson - I am supporting them (Rajasthan Royals). But it would be fun if a new team wins. I would feel great if RCB win IPL 2023. Virat (Kohli) has done so much for Indian cricket...it would be great if RCB win," Sreesanth told Sports Yaari.

CSK were once known as the most consistent team in the IPL, qualifying for the second round of the tournament for ten seasons in a row. However, their streak ended in 2020, and though they made a strong comeback in IPL 2021, they crashed out in the league stage of IPL 2022.

On the other hand, RCB has been a part of every IPL season but has never managed to win the trophy. Under Faf du Plessis' captaincy, RCB made it to the second round of IPL 2022 but failed to progress further after losing to Rajasthan Royals in the 2nd Qualifier. They are one of the favourites to win the tournament this year. However, RCB suffered a significant setback before the start of IPL 2023 when Will Jacks, their big-hitting batsman, was ruled out of the season. To replace him, RCB signed all-rounder Michael Bracewell.