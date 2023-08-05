MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Studies In THIS Elite School, Annual Fees Will SHOCK You

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni earns in severals Crores annually through various commercial deals, IPL contract and businesses. However, deep down, he still remains the 'Mahiya'. This was a name given to him by his friends during his childhood and even after riches arrived, he continues to enjoy the small things in life. This is not saying that Dhoni does not have a stunning collection of luxurious, vintage cars and bikes and a lavih farmhouse in Ranchi. But the fact that despite becoming such a big name in Indian cricket, he refused to leave the city and continued to stay in Ranchi.

Dhoni wants to instill the same emotions in his daughter. Sakshi and MS were blessed with a Baby Girl in 2015. At that time, Dhoni was with Team India in Australia, trying to defend the ODI World Cup trophy. When his daughter Ziva was born, he was not present. These are the sacrifices he has made to represent and lead his country. To ensure that there is some 'Ranchi' passed on to the next generation, Ziva is being brought up in the Jharkhand state capital. Ziva, now 8 years old, goes to a school in Ranchi only. She is currently in Class 3 and is known to be a quick learner. Ziva goes to Taurian World School in Ranchi.



Ziva Singh Dhoni Participating Musical Theatre in Her School Today_____ pic.twitter.com/fDPGgGa4Qe — DHONI Trends_ (@TrendsDhoni) November 24, 2018

Ziva Dhoni's school fees

Taurian World School is one of the best school in Ranchi. With the tag of the 'best', the fees will be high too. Dhoni does not want his daughter to stay behind either in Academics or sports or Arts. This school provides her all the resources to grow well. Do you know how much MS Dhoni pays from his pocket to send Ziva to this school. As per Taurian World School's Free Structure, uploaded on the school's website, a Day Scholar (in Grade 2 to 8) will have to pay a sum of Rs 2,75,000 annually.

Ziva is in Classs 3 so that also must be her fee. Ziva is also a day Scholar. Her monthly school free comes roughly around Rs 23,000. Not to forget, if Ziva was in this school's Boarding programme then Dhoni would be paying Rs 4,40,000 per years as her school fee.

This amount should not hurt Dhoni, whose worth is in millions. Ziva is a popular figure on social media and enjoys a fan following of 2.3 million on her Instagram account. She can be seen cheering for her dad at the ground during the Indian Premier League. Needless to say, she has become her Dhoni's biggest fan in the world.