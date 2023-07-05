MS Dhoni's Former India Teammate Praveen Kumar And His Son Survive Serious Car Accident In Meerut

Former India cricket Praveen Kumar and his son survived a car accident in Meerut as the pacer's SUV collided with a trailer truck on Tuesday night. Kumar is a resident of Multan Nagar on Baghpat Road and on his way back from Pandav Nagar, he and his son got involved in a car accident, informed Circle officer (Civil Lines) Arvind Chaurasia, as per Firstpost.

As his vehicle reached near the Commissioner's house, a truck rammed his car from the back in high spped. A case has been registered against the truck driver and he is in custody.

The 36-year-old played six Tests, 68 ODIs and 10 T20Is for the Men in Blue in his career. He informed PTI that he and his son are doing fine.



cre Trending Stories

“It could have been a lot worse. By the grace of god we are okay and I am talking to you. I had gone to drop my nephew but a massive truck hit my car from behind around 9:30pm. Thank God it was a big car, else there could have been injuries,” Kumar, who lives in Meerut with his family, told PTI. (More to follow)