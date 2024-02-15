MS Dhoni is an Indian cricket legend. But his fan following is huge not just because of his cricketing achievements. People look up to him for he is also a great human being. Every time a fan ran up to him during IPL or international matches, one saw how Dhoni handled them, not reacting aggressively towards them. Dhoni is also known to be a very humble person who is deeply rooted. Money, fame has not changed him one bit.

There are many stories which reveal the great man that he is off the field. One of these stories was narrated by owner of bat manufacturer BAS Somi Kohli.

Not many know that when first started out in professional cricket, he was able supported by Kohli's company. BAS had supported Dhoni during his initial years and as a tribute to the company, he decided to not take a penny from them when he started playing international cricket. Kohli had reached out to Dhoni and his office, even his wife Sakshi, to offer him a contract but the former India captain refused to take the money. Dhoni could have signed a big contract with other bat manufacturing companies but he was hell bent at using BAS bats and without taking any money.

"Dhoni did not mention any money. He just said 'put your stickers on my bats and send them across'. I tried to convince him, 'You're letting go of such a lucrative contract'. He refused crores of rupees worth of contract. I requested his wife Sakshi, his father, mother. Even told his CA and Paramjit from Ranchi. They all went to his home before the World Cup. But he said 'No... it is my decision'," Mr. Kohli said in a video on Sports Launchpad YouTube channel.

This story has gone viral on the internet and has been shared widely by Dhoni fans who cannot stop talking about it.

Notably, Dhoni was seen using Prime Sports bat in the nets as he preps for the next season of IPL. Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what could be his last season in the tournament. Prime Sports is a shop in Ranchi run by a close friend of Dhoni. The CSK skipper played with Prime Sports sticker on the ball because he wanted to promote his friend's local business. Later, Dhoni signed that bat and gifted his friend the same.

Even the legendary Adam Gilchrist talked about the gesture by Dhoni while doing commentary during the second T20I between Australia and West Indies. Dhoni's legend continues to grow as fans eagerly wait for IPL 2024 to start. Dhoni will be aiming to win the record-breaking sixth IPL trophy for CSK.