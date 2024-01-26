Former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni, renowned for his unwavering patriotism, marked the 75th Republic Day with a heartwarming gesture. Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, shared a touching video on Instagram showcasing the cricketer hoisting the Indian tricolour at their Ranchi farmhouse, sparking widespread admiration and applause across social media.

GOOSEBUMPS __



MS Dhoni with National Flag on Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/9mBdBE0cT5 January 26, 2024

Dhoni's Patriotic Legacy

Known for his deep-rooted love for the country, MS Dhoni's Republic Day celebration echoed his past displays of patriotism. Notably, during the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni sported the insignia of the army, a move that garnered both admiration and controversy. His tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack and the Indian armed forces with a special camouflage cap left an indelible mark.

Sakshi Dhoni's Social Media Share

Sakshi Dhoni took to Instagram to share the heartwarming Republic Day celebration, capturing the attention of fans and cricket enthusiasts. The video portrays Dhoni standing amidst picturesque surroundings, gazing at the unfurled Indian flag. The post quickly went viral, drawing innumerable likes and comments, with even the official Chennai Super Kings' Instagram page expressing gratitude.

CSK's Take on Dhoni's Future

As the anticipation surrounding Dhoni's future in cricket intensifies, Chennai Super Kings' CEO, Kasi Viswanathan, stated that only Dhoni holds the answer. With Dhoni set to return to action in IPL 2024, fans remain curious about the legendary cricketer's plans post the season.

Road to IPL 2024

Following a knee surgery in June, Dhoni is currently in rehabilitation, gearing up for IPL 2024. CSK made headlines at the Players Auction, securing six players, including the notable acquisition of New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore. Shardul Thakur's return to the squad further strengthens CSK's lineup.

Social Media Eruption

The video shared by Sakshi Singh not only captured the hearts of cricket enthusiasts but also garnered attention from the wider audience. With over 5.7 lakh views and nearly 47,000 likes within 30 minutes, the clip struck a chord with fans and prompted heartwarming reactions, including appreciative comments from the official CSK page.

MS Dhoni's Storied Career

A brief retrospective on MS Dhoni's illustrious career adds depth to the narrative. Fondly known as Mahi or Thala, Dhoni led India to victory in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2011, etching his name in cricketing history. Born in Ranchi, his journey from debut in 2004 to becoming a cricket legend resonates globally.