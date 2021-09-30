WATCH: MS Dhoni finishes match with a SIX, wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva celebrate from stands

MS Dhoni revived a few memories as Chennai Super Kings captain wrapped up the proceedings against Sunrisers Hyderabad with his signature helicopter shot. The wicketkeeper-batter, who hit the match-winning six, helped his side secure the contest by six wickets and withy this they also became the first Indian Premier League franchise to qualify for the play-offs in this edition.

Dhoni's helicopter shot came in the fourth delivery of the final over bowled by Siddharth Kaul as he dispatched an over pitched delivery for a massive six over the long-on region. Soon after Dhoni's hit, fans celebrated the moment on social media, with popular cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle even tweeting: "Dhoni and a six to finish. The story isn't over yet....."

Dhoni and a six to finish. The story isn't over yet..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2021

Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who was present at the stands along with daughter Ziva, were also seen rejoicing the moment.

Here is the video:

CSK enter IPL play-offs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in an IPL match to qualify for the play-offs here on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, SRH posted a below-par 134 for seven, riding on Wriddhiman Saha's 44.

Opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) then set the platform before Ambati Rayudu (17 off 13) and M S Dhoni (14 off 11) finished the chase with two balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 134 for 7 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 44; Josh Hazlewood 3/24) Chennai Super Kings: 139 for 4 in 19.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 45, Faf du Plessis 41; Jason Holder 3/27).

- with PTI inputs