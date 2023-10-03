Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is once again making headlines, not for his on-field heroics, but for his stunning transformation in the hairstyle department. The man known for his iconic short hair has embraced a fresh look, all thanks to celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. This article delves into the fascinating journey of Dhoni's hair evolution, from short to long, and how it has taken the internet by storm.

The Transformation - A Fan's Inspiration

It all began with a fan-made image that caught Dhoni's eye. Aalim Hakim, known for grooming top celebrities, seized this opportunity to work his magic on the former captain's mane. The decision was made – Dhoni would grow his hair long, resisting the urge for a haircut, to embark on a new hairstyle adventure.

Aalim Hakim's Creative Touch

Aalim Hakim, in an Instagram post, expressed his delight at the chance to work on Dhoni's hair. He shared, "I have been a huge fan of Mahi bhai’s long hair, we decided to create an all-new texture and color for the hair. I really enjoyed creating this effortless hairstyle for Mahi bhai." The result was a hairdo that has the internet buzzing with admiration.

Social Media Frenzy

As soon as Aalim Hakim unveiled the revamped Dhoni on Instagram, the response was nothing short of spectacular. Within just an hour, the post had accumulated a staggering 70,000 likes, reflecting the immense popularity of both Dhoni and his new hairstyle.

Reactions Pour In

Celebrities like Aparshakti Khurrana, Armaan Malik, and Anil Kapoor couldn't resist commenting on Dhoni's striking transformation, further fueling the buzz surrounding his new look.

Dhoni's Post-IPL Journey

This surprising makeover comes on the heels of Dhoni's triumphant stint in the IPL 2023, where he led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title. Despite being 42 years old and facing knee troubles, Dhoni's passion for the game remains unwavering. His recent vacation in the USA and appearance at the US Open garnered attention, proving his star power transcends cricket.

Aalim Hakim's Privilege

Aalim Hakim, in an emotional note, shared his gratitude at being able to showcase his hairstyling craft through Dhoni's ever-evolving hair. He recounted the journey from the fan-made image to the creation of a new hairstyle with texture and color, expressing his joy in working with the cricket legend.

A Look to the Future

The burning question now is whether Dhoni's new hairstyle is a sign of things to come. Will he grace IPL 2024 with his vintage long-haired look? Fans are eagerly awaiting his next move, both on and off the field.