In a heartwarming trip down memory lane, Sakshi Dhoni, the better half of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, recently shared a nostalgic throwback photo of the couple from the year 2010. This candid moment captured during their stay in South Africa for the Champions League T20 has taken social media by storm. As cricket fans reminisce about the glory days, it's worth noting that this photo holds significance beyond just a charming memory.

The Championship Anniversary

On this very day, thirteen years ago, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, scripted history by defeating the Warriors in the Champions League T20 final. It marked CSK's maiden Champions League T20 title victory, and Sakshi's throwback post couldn't have been timed better. The memory of that triumph was brought back to life as fans celebrated the couple's shared journey.

The Nostalgic Photo

In the viral photograph shared on Instagram, Sakshi donned a stylish green outfit, while MS chose a casual grey printed T-shirt. Their matching black caps added an extra layer of charm to the image. The timestamp on this beautiful memory reads August 12, 2010. Accompanying the photo was a simple yet poignant caption: "Time flies." The post garnered attention not only from fans but also from fellow cricketers. Suryakumar Yadav reacted with a smiling face and heart-eyes emoji, showing how this moment resonated with the cricketing fraternity.

A Love Story on and off the Field

Dhoni and Sakshi celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2023, marking over a decade of togetherness. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ziva, into the world on February 6, 2015. Dhoni's post-retirement life has largely been about spending quality time with his family in Ranchi, except during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The Continuing IPL Journey

Even at the age of 42, MS Dhoni shows no signs of slowing down in the IPL. Leading CSK to their fifth IPL title this year, he remains an integral part of the team. The picture-perfect captain's leadership and calm demeanour continue to inspire both his teammates and fans.

Matheesha Pathirana's Tribute

Matheesha Pathirana, the Sri Lankan pacer who also dons the CSK jersey, expressed his gratitude towards MS Dhoni. Pathirana attributed his success in the Lanka Premier League and Asia Cup 2023 to the confidence Dhoni instilled in him. He highlighted Dhoni's faith in young talents, emphasizing the impact of his mentorship on the team. Pathirana's impressive performances, including 11 wickets in the Asia Cup and 12 wickets in LPL 2023, have earned him a spot in Sri Lanka's squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The young fast bowler's journey is a testament to Dhoni's nurturing leadership.