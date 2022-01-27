MS Dhoni's pet parrots are back again: WATCH them having 'some fun' in cricketer's farmhouse

We all know how much the MS Dhoni household loves animals. The former Indian captain's farmhouse is already home to a couple of horses, several dogs and the recent addition to the family s a pair of parrots.

Recently MS Dhoni was clicked by his wife with one of the parrots sitting on his shoulder as he enjoyed a sip of chai.

On Thursday (January 27), Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared another video of the parrots where they can be seen eating leaves and playing in their corner of Dhoni house.

Here's the video:

Earlier, we have seen videos of MS running with his pony. He has also gifted a pony to his daughter Ziva on her last birthday.

His fans are wishing to see more of MS in Sakshi's video but sadly he is not a part of the new video she has posted on her Instagram.

However, he will be back soon as IPL 2022 is set to start from March end and as soon as IPL mega auction gets over, we may see teams beginning to hold training camps. MS Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings in another edition, which is expected to be his last season with the franchise.