Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, known for his privacy, is currently unwinding with his family in the scenic landscapes of Uttarakhand ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The cricket legend, not known for his social media presence, once again showcased his aversion to being recorded, making headlines for his polite yet firm request.

"Are mobile niche karo": Dhoni's Polite Request Goes Viral

In a recently surfaced video on X, Dhoni was caught on camera requesting people to refrain from recording him as he attended an important call. His responsible nature shone through as he promptly handed over his phone to security, emphasizing the need for privacy. The incident occurred while Dhoni patiently awaited companions for what appeared to be a refreshing hike.

Playful Dhoni Takes a Stand

In another viral video, Dhoni showcased his playful side as he cheekily responded to a lady welcoming his wife Sakshi in a traditional manner. The former Indian captain humorously commented, "You already touched her, but they didn't click the photo. So, you'll do it again." Dhoni's wit and charm continue to win hearts, even during a family vacation.

Dhoni and Technology: A Unique Relationship

In a 2018 interview, Dhoni disclosed his unique relationship with technology, stating, "Me and technology, there is a big divide." Despite being an iconic figure on social media, Dhoni rarely indulges in its usage, setting himself apart in an era where cricketers are inseparable from their mobile phones.

The Enigma of Connecting with Dhoni

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and senior cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle shared insights into the challenge of connecting with Dhoni. Shastri revealed Dhoni's avoidance of mobile phones, emphasizing that even he didn't possess Dhoni's number. Bhogle echoed this sentiment, stating, "You can never call him on the phone."

The Future Beyond IPL 2024

While Dhoni officially retired from international cricket in 2020, he continues to be an active player in the IPL. Speculation looms over his future in the cricketing arena, with fans and experts eagerly awaiting his decision post the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on December 19.