MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse: Check unseen pics of CSK skipper’s luxurious property

Most people turn to their hometowns, to spend quiet time with their families, and former India skipper MS Dhoni is one of them. Dhoni has always believed in connecting with his roots and therefore, he constructed a luxurious property in Ranchi, his birthplace, where he spends quality time with his family and his pets.

Dhoni previously lived in a three-storied bungalow in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing but shifted base to his stunning new house ‘Kailashpati’ in 2017. The huge property, which took three years to build, is spread across seven acres and is situated at Ranchi’s Ring Road. It boasts of everything grand and fancy, catering well with the former India captain’s personality.

Dhoni’s farmhouse is characterised by two things mainly: a huge open field and the presence of all things that the former skipper loves. Most of it is covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees, something Dhoni really loves.

The farmhouse, which is MSD’s permanent residence, features pristine white exteriors, save for black tiling on its sloping roof. It is also equipped with a huge garage for Dhoni's car and bike collection, gymnasium, swimming pool, park, and even a few indoor stadiums for different sports.

Take a look at some of the stunning photos and videos of the former Team India captain's luxurious abode:

Dhoni, who took international retirement in 2020, was last seen in action during the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) where he was leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, IPL 2021 got suspended midway due to bubble breach and COVID-19 cases and it will now resume in September in UAE.