MS Dhoni's Tweet From 2014 Is Viral After Chennai Super Kings Lose To Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni almost took his side to a brilliant come-from-behind win against Rajasthan Royals. Courtesy a brilliant last over from pacer Sandeep Sharma, RR won the nail-biter by just 3 runs. Dhoni (32 off 17), Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15) went back unbeaten after giving a good fight. CSK, after this win, have 2 wins from 4 matches as RR jumped to top of IPL 2023 Points Table. As soon as the match finished, Netizens discovered old tweet made by Dhoni which reflected his mindset. The tweet read: "Doesn't matter which team wins, I am here for entertainment."

Take a look at Dhoni's 9-year-old tweet that has gone viral again on twitter:

When MS Dhoni said this he mean it. What a knock Mahi, We Love You! __#MSDhoni_ #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/HWVMBN9WF1 — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) April 12, 2023

CSK vs RR recap

Dhoni won the toss in his 200th appearance as CSK captain and opted to bowl first. Defending does become a problem due to the dew on the ground in the second innings and Dhoni, who has played a lot of cricket at Chepauk, knew that. Jos Buttler smashed a quick fifty but CSK bowled well to restrict them to 175 for 8 in 20 overs. Devdutt Padikkal was the second best batter for RR on the night with 26-ball 38 knock that included 5 fours.

With 62 needed off last 24 balls, Dhoni and Jadeja took over. They took the match deep but eventually fell short by 3 runs. In the last over, CSK needed 21 off the last 6. Dhoni tonked Sandeep for two sixes off 2nd and 3rd deliveries respectively but the pacer from Punjab made a strong comeback to give just 3 runs in the last 3 balls and won the cliffhanger for RR, much to the dismay of RR fans.

IPL 2023 Points Table

RR, as told earlier, are on top of the points table with 3 wins from 4 games. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) too have same wins from same number of matches but their NRR is slightly lower than RR. Gujarat Titans can jump into top 2 at least with a win vs Punjab Kings on Thursday. CSK, despite their loss to RR last night, has not moved from number 5 spot.