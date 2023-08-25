A recent viral photo of the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has set the cricketing world abuzz. The image captures Dhoni posing with a fan in a gym, and what has caught the attention of fans is his slightly longer hair. As speculations about his retirement continue to swirl, could Dhoni be planning to bid adieu to his illustrious cricketing career with a striking change in appearance? At 42 years old, MS Dhoni's every move is closely observed by fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

MS Dhoni signing autographs for fans. pic.twitter.com/Ede4ngHBrc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 25, 2023

MS Dhoni's latest picture at the Gym. pic.twitter.com/pHHHbPUPd2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 25, 2023

MS Dhoni's Retirement Speculations: Will He Bid Adieu with Long Hair in IPL 2024?

As cricket fans eagerly await more news about MS Dhon's future in the sport, his gym photo has sparked intriguing speculations. Could the longer hair be a hint of his plans to retire after the IPL 2024 season? While Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he has remained an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The longer locks could indeed signify a symbolic farewell for the iconic captain, known for his calm demeanour and astute leadership on the field. It's a topic that continues to fuel discussions in cricketing circles and among fans.

MS Dhoni: A Patriotic Gesture Amidst Cricket Speculations

While fans debate the significance of Dhoni's longer hair, the cricketing icon demonstrated his patriotism in a heartwarming gesture. On a day when India celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's Lander module on the moon's south pole, Dhoni was seen applauding the historic achievement. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Dhoni sported a blue tank top and gym shorts, highlighting his ever-present dedication to fitness.

"Like Father, Like Daughter" - Ziva Dhoni's Celebration

Adding a touch of family charm to the celebrations, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, shared a video of their adorable daughter, Ziva Dhoni, celebrating the Chandrayaan-3 success at their Ranchi home. The heartwarming video captured Ziva's excitement, and fans couldn't help but draw parallels between the father and daughter's enthusiasm.

Cricketing Legends Applaud Chandrayaan-3's Triumph

Notably, Dhoni wasn't the only cricketing legend to acknowledge India's historic moment. Icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli took to social media to express their joy and pride as India became the fourth country in the world to successfully land on the moon's surface. Tendulkar commended the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for representing the "best of India" and emphasized the importance of learning from hard landings in both space exploration and life.

Virat Kohli also extended his congratulations to the Chandrayaan-3 team, underscoring their remarkable achievement. The Indian cricketing fraternity united in celebrating this monumental feat, which comes four years after the disappointment of Chandrayaan-2's crash landing.