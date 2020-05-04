हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MSK Prasad

MSK Prasad lists out differences between captaincy of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Former Indian chief selector MSK Prasad also spoke about the Dhoni`s future with Team India. 

MSK Prasad lists out differences between captaincy of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Former India chief selector M.S.K. Prasad listed out the differences between Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as captains. Speaking during an online live video session, Prasad states the three have altogether different styles of captaincy that has brought so much success over the last few years.

"If you look at fundamental styles, leadership has got so many different styles. These three (Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit) are three different guys and I am sure all three are equally good," Prasad said in an interview uploaded on Fancode app.

"They are three guys who have three different styles. Mahi is absolutely cool, you never know what is there in his mind until it is executed, he`s very very cool, and very very accommodative whereas Virat is pretty clear. He`s at you all the time, he`s very clear in his mind what he wants.

"If you are talking about Rohit, he`s more of an accommodative sort of a guy. He definitely has that empathy towards other players and he thinks from their hats," he said.

Prasad also spoke about the Dhoni`s future with Team India. He revealed they had a discussion regarding Dhoni taking some time off from the game and that is why they backed youngster Rishabh Pant in that position.

"We had a discussion and Mahi (Dhoni) didn`t want to play for some time. So we moved on and picked Rishabh Pant and we have been backing him. Now KL (Rahul) has also done extremely well in the matches that he played in New Zealand," Prasad said.

"So it would have been nice if the IPL was being played and we would have seen old glimpses of Mahi but now it`s a very tricky situation."

Tags:
MSK PrasadTeam IndiaMS DhoniVirat KohliRohit Sharma
Next
Story

On this day in 1990, Pakistan's Wasim Akram took his second ODI hat-trick during Austral-Asia Cup final
Corona Meter
  • 42533Confirmed
  • 11707Discharged
  • 1373Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M22S

Nowhere the compliance of Social distancing as soon as people got relaxation in Lockdown 3.0