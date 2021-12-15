हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

MST vs SYS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne at 1:45 PM IST December 15

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match 13 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MST vs SCO, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips  Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips , Fantasy Playing Tips.

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell. (Source: Twitter)

Melbourne Stars Glenn Maxwell is in great form and will be looking to complete his landmark 100 sixes in Big Bash League (BBL) when his side takes on Sydney Sixers in the 12th match of the 2021-22 edition. Maxwell scored 40 runs in the last game against Sydney Thunder and won the game for his team by six wickets. The Stars currently sit third on the points table with seven points to their account.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, need to pick themselves up from their previous fixture. Sixers faced defeat against Hobart Hurricanes by 44 runs but still sit strong on top of the points table with two victories off the three matches played.   

Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 13

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Date & Time: December 15 at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

MST vs SYS 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe

Batters: Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Jordan Silk

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell 

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Adam Zampa, Chris Jordan, Nathan Coulter-Nile

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe 

MST vs SYS BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis,  Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Daniel Hughes, Tom Curran, Jordan Silk, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Steve O’Keefe

