Mujeeb Ur Rahman Reveals Real Reason Behind Crying Ball Boy After Afghanistan Beat England In Cricket World Cup 2023 Game - Watch

The 2023 Cricket World Cup witnessed a historic upset as Afghanistan secured a resounding 69-run victory over defending champions England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. While the Afghan team's stellar performance left cricket enthusiasts in awe, one touching moment stole the limelight - the heartwarming interaction between Afghanistan's star spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and a young Indian fan.

It's not afghani boy it's one young Indian boy so happy for ur win It was absolute pleasure meeting this little guy from India Delhi last night (Cricket is not just a game it's an emotion)_Big thank you to all our amazing fans for coming down and supporting us last night the_ pic.twitter.com/bUYh7BDowx — Muj R 88 (@Mujeeb_R88) October 17, 2023

The Upset of the Tournament

Invited to bat first, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 284/10 on the board, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz leading the charge with a stunning 80 runs off 57 balls. In reply, England struggled to counter Afghanistan's spin attack, getting bowled out for just 215 runs in 40.3 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who took three crucial wickets in the match, played a pivotal role in dismantling England's batting lineup, along with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Delhi's Unwavering Support

Despite it being a non-India game, the crowd in Delhi turned up in massive numbers, with most of them passionately cheering for the Afghan team. The electric atmosphere at the stadium was a testament to the power of cricket to unite people across borders.

Mujeeb's Heartfelt Gesture

The most touching moment came after the game when Mujeeb Ur Rahman shared a post on social media. In the post, a young fan from Delhi was seen shedding tears of joy after Afghanistan's remarkable win. Mujeeb, with his heart full of gratitude, consoled and hugged the emotional young fan. In his post, the off-spinner revealed that the little boy was not from Afghanistan but was, in fact, a young Indian cricket enthusiast.

Mujeeb's Message

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's post read, "It's not an Afghani boy; it's one young Indian boy so happy for our win. It was an absolute pleasure meeting this little guy from Delhi last night. Cricket is not just a game; it's an emotion. Big thank you to all our amazing fans for coming down and supporting us last night. The love and support are overwhelming. We are grateful for your continuous support and can't wait for you to keep supporting us in the future. Thanks for the love, Delhi."

Dedication to Earthquake-Affected Homeland

During the presentation ceremony, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was awarded the Player of the Match, dedicated his outstanding performance to his homeland, Afghanistan. He expressed his desire to offer this win to the people back home who have been affected by recent earthquakes, making the victory all the more special.

Upcoming Match

Afghanistan's next World Cup match is scheduled against New Zealand at Chepauk on October 18. As they gear up for this crucial encounter, the memory of Mujeeb's heartwarming gesture to a young Indian fan stands as a testament to the unity and love that cricket can bring to the world.

In the thrilling world of cricket, where moments are often defined by runs, wickets, and scores, it's the heartwarming connections like these that remind us that cricket is not just a game but an emotion that transcends boundaries. Mujeeb Ur Rahman's gesture has left an indelible mark, showcasing the beautiful spirit of sportsmanship and unity that cricket represents.