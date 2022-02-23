हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSL 2022

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Qualifier at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 23

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Qualifier - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUL vs LAH, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Qualifier at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 23
Source: Twitter

Defending champions, Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier of the PSL 2022 on Wednesday (February 23). Multan Sultans clearly have a sent message around that they are the defending champions. This season Sultans won 9 out of their 10 matches played. Captain Mohammad Rizwan played a major role season for their success and will look to lift the trophy again.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars lost to Peshawar Zalmi in a super over clash in their previos matchup but still finished 2nd in the standings with 12 points. Lahore are the only team who defeated Multans this season and that can be a booster for their confidence ahead the fixture.  

Match Details

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Qualifier

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 23rd at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

MUL vs LAH PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (vc), Fakhar Zaman (c), Harry Brook, Tim David

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw

MUL vs LAH PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Aamer Azmat, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PSL 2022Dream11Multan SultansLahore QalandarsFantasy Cricket Tips
Next
Story

Rohit Sharma makes BIG statement, says, ‘KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are looked upon as leaders in the group’

Must Watch

PT5M16S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Many countries stand against Russia. Watch 25 big news