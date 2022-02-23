MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Qualifier at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 23

Defending champions, Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in the Qualifier of the PSL 2022 on Wednesday (February 23). Multan Sultans clearly have a sent message around that they are the defending champions. This season Sultans won 9 out of their 10 matches played. Captain Mohammad Rizwan played a major role season for their success and will look to lift the trophy again.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars lost to Peshawar Zalmi in a super over clash in their previos matchup but still finished 2nd in the standings with 12 points. Lahore are the only team who defeated Multans this season and that can be a booster for their confidence ahead the fixture.

Match Details

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Qualifier

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 23rd at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

MUL vs LAH PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (vc), Fakhar Zaman (c), Harry Brook, Tim David

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw

MUL vs LAH PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, Aamer Azmat, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan