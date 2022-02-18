MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:00 PM IST February 18

The Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will battle it out in Match No. 25 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Friday (February 18). The Sultans are in astonishing form so far and they have dominated almost every opponent faced so far except one. Sultans have already qualified for the playoffs but they have not given any easy pickings to their opponents they faced so far. In their previous fixture, Sultans again got the better of Karachi Kings and defeated them by chasing down a total 175 runs in 19.3 overs.

On the other hand, the Gladiators have won only 3 games out of the 8 played and are fifth on the points table. Gladiators need to win both their coming fixtures in order to get a chance for qualification into the playoffs. Coming with back-to-back losses in their last 2 matches, the Gladiators will look to bounce back and win this fixture to qualify.

Match Details

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Match No. 25

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 18th at 3:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

MUL vs QUE PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shan Masood, Tim David, Will Smeed, Jason Roy (vc)

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Captain: Khushdil Shah

Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

MUL vs QUE PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad