MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.25 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:00 PM IST February 18

The Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will battle it out in Match No. 25 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Friday (February 18). The Sultans are in astonishing form so far and they have dominated almost every opponent faced so far except one. Sultans have already qualified for the playoffs but they have not given any easy pickings to their opponents they faced so far. In their previous fixture, Sultans again got the better of Karachi Kings and defeated them by chasing down a total 175 runs in 19.3 overs.
On the other hand, the Gladiators have won only 3 games out of the 8 played and are fifth on the points table. Gladiators need to win both their coming fixtures in order to get a chance for qualification into the playoffs. Coming with back-to-back losses in their last 2 matches, the Gladiators will look to bounce back and win this fixture to qualify.
Match Details
Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Match No. 25
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: February 18th at 3:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website
MUL vs QUE PSL 2022 Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan
Batters: Shan Masood, Tim David, Will Smeed, Jason Roy (vc)
All-rounders: Khushdil Shah (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Afridi
Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
Captain: Khushdil Shah
Vice-Captain: Jason Roy
MUL vs QUE PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs
Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad